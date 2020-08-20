Could Knives Out 2 Bring Back More Returning Characters Along With Benoit Blanc?

I have never been a betting man so I can't give you exact odds. But I can tell you that, even in these socially distant times, I do manage to stay many feet apart with Rian while we occasionally go on a walk or a hike. It would make it very awkward if he disappeared for months making the movie and never told me to show up. I'm not saying that awkwardness isn't gonna be there, but I'm saying there's probably a shot that he can't get rid of me yet.