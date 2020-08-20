Could Knives Out 2 Bring Back More Returning Characters Along With Benoit Blanc?

Leave a Comment
Rian Johnson has had a series of high profile movies over the past few years. And while Star Wars: The Last Jedi was divisive upon its release, his murder mystery comedy Knives Out was a massive critical and box office hit that even earned an Oscar nomination. Plans for Knives Out 2 are already in motion, with Daniel Craig set to reprise his role as Benoit Blanc. But could more actors return for the developing sequel?
Knives Out's success guaranteed it a sequel, with the follow-up movie featuring another murder case to be solved by Daniel Craig's Benoit Blanc. While we aren't expecting to see Marta or the Thrombey family, could Benoit Blanc's two support police offers end up appearing? The two assistants were played by Lakeith Stanfield and Noah Segan, with the latter actor recently teasing his possible return in Knives Out 2, saying:
I have never been a betting man so I can't give you exact odds. But I can tell you that, even in these socially distant times, I do manage to stay many feet apart with Rian while we occasionally go on a walk or a hike. It would make it very awkward if he disappeared for months making the movie and never told me to show up. I'm not saying that awkwardness isn't gonna be there, but I'm saying there's probably a shot that he can't get rid of me yet.
Well, this is exciting. Because while Rian Johnson will no doubt find another stellar ensemble of actors to bring Knives Out 2 to life, it seems that Daniel Craig might not be the only familiar face after all. At least, if Noah Segan's feeling about the situation and ongoing friendship with Rian Johnson is any indication.
Noah Segan's comments to MovieWeb shows how excited he is at the prospect of returning to the Knives Out franchise and reprising his role as Trooper Wagner. Segan was a strong comedic force throughout the movie, especially his chemistry with Daniel Craig and Lakeith Stanfield. If Benoit Blanc was investigating another murder somewhere in the same area, perhaps he'd bring Trooper Wagner and Detective Lieutenant Elliott along for the ride.
Of course, there's currently no indication as to what Rian Johnson has planned for Knives Out's already hotly anticipated sequel. But the filmmaker does seem to be putting that sequel ahead of his development of a new Star Wars flick. Johnson's screenplay got an Oscar nomination last year, while Knives Out also made a ton of money at the box office. As such, it make sense that the movie's sequel is taking priority at the moment.
I'm personally eager to see what type of cast Rian Johnson assembles for the Knives Out sequel. The first movie was filled with household names including Jamie Lee Curtis, Chris Evans, Toni Colette, Michael Shannon, and Frank Oz to name a few. And given just how successful Knives Out, even more actors will be eager to join the burgeoning franchise for another murder mystery romp.
