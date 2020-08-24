Richard Jewell Ending Explained: What Happened And What Happened After

Richard Jewell is an Academy Awards nominated film directed and produced by Clint Eastwood. It’s based on the real-life events of the 1996 Summer Olympics and the Centennial Park bombing. The film explores Jewell’s crucifixion by the media and the FBI’s manipulative quest to incriminate him. When you reach the Richard Jewell ending, you feel a deeper understanding of him as a human and his friendship with lawyer Watson Bryant.

Richard Jewell is a case study on how the media can make or break a person, and how ordinary people can be thrust into extraordinary situations. Richard Jewell is an interesting exploration of this fascinating case of a man wrongfully accused.

As we’ll be discussing the plot of Richard Jewell, expect spoilers.