Ben Affleck Will Return To Play Batman The DCEU After All

There is, of course, the possibility that the return of Ben Affleck to The Flash might be saddled with heavy caveats. In particular, there’s a chance that Affleck’s Bruce Wayne might be returning in his everyday guise alone, ensuring that he won’t have to step into the suit again. Should this assumption be true, and the emotional thread of losing someone important be more important than Andy Muschietti is letting on, we could see Ben Affleck’s Bruce Wayne disappear once Ezra Miller’s Barry Allen changes history to save his dead mother.