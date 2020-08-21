Gal Gadot, Armie Hammer And More React To Death On The Nile’s First Trailer

Leave a Comment
Kenneth Branagh’s version of Hercule Poirot, author Agatha Christie’s famed Belgian detective, is heading back to the big screen soon for a new case. Shortly after Murder on the Orient Express came out in 2017, a film adaptation of Death on the Nile was given the green light. Earlier this week, the first trailer for the movie finally dropped, giving us our first taste of its all-star cast assembled for 1930s mystery mayhem.
Nowadays with trailers drop, you can also count on some of the actors piping on the advertising through their social media channels. Case in point, Gal Gadot shared the Death on the Nile trailer with her Twitter followers, along with the following commentary:
Very succinct, and it’s clear that Gal Gadot had a good time working on Death on the Nile. Armie Hammer, on the other hand, opted for a more… subdued approach when he shared the trailer on Instagram:
New trailer for Death on the Nile I’m supposed to put a caption, here it is.
Hey, at least Armie Hammer posted the trailer; the caption’s just a bonus, and evidently he wasn’t feeling expressive. Then we have Russell Brand, who decided to call attention to his hair while promoting Death on the Nile on Twitter:
Very happy to participate in Death on the Nile. If there were Oscars for haircuts I'm surely in with a shout! In cinemas this October 23rd.
And while she didn’t add her own comment when retweeting the Death on the Nile trailer, Dawn French was pretty excited about the movie’s poster:
Like its namesake source material, Death on the Nile follows Hercule Poirot traveling to Egypt on holiday, but getting wrapped up in a murder investigation aboard a ship that involves a love triangle. Besides the aforementioned actors, the cast includes Tom Bateman, Annette Bening, Letitia Wright, Ali Fazal, Rose Leslie, Emma Mackey, Sophie Okonedo and Jennifer Saunders. Along with his Hercule Poirot duties, Kenneth Branagh sat back in the director’s chair, and Michael Green returned to write the script.
This marks Death on the Nile’s second time getting the feature film treatment, with the previous movie coming out in 1978 and starring Peter Ustinov (this was the first of his six appearances as Hercule Poirot), Bette Davis, Mia Farrow, Maggie Smith and Angela Lansbury, among others. This story was more recently adapted for live action back in 2004 for ITV’s Agatha Christie’s Poirot series.
While 2017’s Murder on the Orient Express was met with mixed critical reception, it did pretty well for itself at the box office with a $352.8 million global haul off a $55 million budget. Death on the Nile promises to provide just as much mystery and intrigue as its predecessor, if not more so, and if the sequel is similarly successful, maybe Kenneth Branagh will be game for a third round of mustachioed investigating.
Death on the Nile hits theaters on October 23, so keep checking back with CinemaBlend for continuing coverage. Learn what other movies are slated for later this year with our 2020 release schedule.