Drew Barrymore Explains Why She Wanted Scream To Kill Her Off Immediately

Drew Barrymore's comments come from her recent appearance on the popular series Hot Ones. While chowing down on hot wings, Barrymore spoke about her long career in TV and film. Scream is definitely one of her most iconic appearances, in no small part due to the fact that she was killed off immediately. Barrymore was front and center in the movie's posters ahead of its release, so it was an especially effective plot twist.

You can check out Drew Barrymore's appearance on Hot Ones below.