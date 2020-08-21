Kevin Smith Has An Amusing Take On 2020 And Jurassic World Is Involved

Leave a Comment
2020 has been a complete dumpster fire of a year. This isn't news. We all know it to be true. At this point, all we can hope is that the insanity that has been 2020 won't expand into 2021. We all just want this mess to end so that we can go back to something that vaguely resembles our lives beforehand where we could go to movie theaters or theme parks or, just, you know, outside. Writer/director Kevin Smith may have found the perfect way to symbolize what we all want to see happen to 2020, thanks to Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.
Kevin Smith posted a short clip to his Twitter page which shows the sequence in Fallen Kingdom where Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard escape the island, while the island is destroyed by volcanic fire. I'm assuming in this analogy that global civilization is represented by the boat and the island is everything terrible about this year that has happened, but honestly, at this point, I'm not sure I care.
The only real difference between this clip and reality is that in the movie there was at least some compassion for the dinosaurs that were not saved. If that island were just all the crappy things making 2020 terrible the only tears shed by people would be tears of joy.
And of course, it's likely not lost on Kevin Smith that the use of a clip from Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom is fitting because the pandemic has caused a delay in the next Jurassic World movie in the same way it has delayed pretty much everything else. The movie had to stop production for several months, though it's reportedly now back to work.
Of course, when Jurassic World: Dominion does arrive in theaters it will tell the story of a nation that is now dealing with the problem that dinosaurs exist in the world and people will need to learn to adapt to the new normal of living with something they were unprepared for and never expected that might randomly decide to kill them. I'm not sure going back to theaters to see that movie is going to be quite as comforting as I thought.
Although I have to say, as a resident of a place that is currently burning down around him, I'm not sure I'm actually in favor of fire as the method of the complete destruction of 2020. Maybe we can freeze or make it blow away instead.
It seems unlikely that, even if we are back to normal in a year, we will really have been able to nuke the site from orbit in quite the way we would like. It will probably be a gradual process that we probably won't be entirely through even when Jurassic World: Dominion is here. But we can hope.