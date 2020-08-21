Kevin Smith Has An Amusing Take On 2020 And Jurassic World Is Involved

2020 has been a complete dumpster fire of a year. This isn't news. We all know it to be true. At this point, all we can hope is that the insanity that has been 2020 won't expand into 2021. We all just want this mess to end so that we can go back to something that vaguely resembles our lives beforehand where we could go to movie theaters or theme parks or, just, you know, outside. Writer/director Kevin Smith may have found the perfect way to symbolize what we all want to see happen to 2020, thanks to Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.