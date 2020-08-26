The Emotional Reaction Phineas And Ferb’s Creators Had To Seeing The Characters In Disneyland

I did not tell them what was happening. I never told them that they were even doing [the show] and it came out and my daughters and my wife were like “OH MY GOD.” It was really, really a cool moment. You sorta heard the theme song starting way off in the distance and one daughter heard it and she was like “wait, wait, what is that?” and the other one was like “Dad is that the Phineas [and Ferb music] and then they come out and they sing and they dance and there were kids in Phineas and Ferb gear and me and my wife just sat there and sorta cried and held each other at how cool it was.