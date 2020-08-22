Why Batman Returns’ Danny DeVito Thinks Colin Farrell Will Be ‘Great’ As The Penguin In The Batman

Matt Reeves’ The Batman is bringing fans a new Dark Knight in the form of Robert Pattinson, who will play a younger iteration of the iconic hero. And along with him will come updated versions of classic villains like Catwoman and The Riddler. One of the antagonists fans are most eager to lay their eyes on is Colin Farrell’s Penguin. Like his co-stars, Farrell has some big shoes to fill, as the last person to play Oswald Cobblepot on the big screen was Danny DeVito, who famously portrayed the character in Tim Burton’s Batman Returns. But what does DeVito think about his Dumbo co-star taking on the iconic role?