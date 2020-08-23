Shazam! 2’s Official Title Has Been Revealed

Leave a Comment
The DC Comics hero formerly known as Captain Marvel had a good 2019, as Shazam! marked his theatrical debut after nearly 80 years of existence. Shortly after Shazam!’s release, Shazam! 2 got the green light, but going forward there’s no need to refer to the sequel so informally.
It was announced at DC FanDome today that the sequel will officially be titled Shazam!: Fury of the Gods. Most of the panel was poking fun at the fact that the actors, director David F. Sandberg and a randomly-appearing Sinbad couldn’t provide any specific details about what to expect, but just as everything was about to wrap up, the informal poster that star Faithe Herman had Shazam!: Fury of the Gods printed at the bottom, and Sandberg confirmed that this is the legitimate title.
As longtime fans of Shazam know, the word Billy Batson uses to transform into an adult superhero is an acronym made up of the deities and mythological figures from whom he draws his special abilities: Solomon, Hercules, Atlas, Zeus, Achilles and Mercury. Black Adam, one of Shazam’s greatest adversaries, also uses that same word to his advantage, although in that case, the figures he draws powers from are all Egyptian Gods: She, Heru, Amon, Zehuti, Aton and Mehen.
So as you can see, there’s no shortage of gods that the Shazam! 2 title could be referring to, but for now, we’re in the dark about who they will specifically be, not to mention why they’re feeling so furious. However, if you missed the Shazam! panel at DC FanDome and want to see the poster Faithe Herman shared, not to worry, David F. Sandberg has you covered.
It’s also possible that the gods in question aren’t ones directly affiliated with the Shazam Family, but hail from other worlds. In the Shazam! mid-credits scene, the incarcerated Doctor Sivana was visited by the super intelligent caterpillar known as Mister Mind, who proposed an alliance so that he and Sivana could conquer the Seven Realms. Perhaps Shazam!: Fury of the Gods’ deities hail from these realms separate from our reality.
With Shazam!: Fury of the Gods over two years away, we’ll just have to patiently wait for specific plot details, but at the very least, fans can expect Billy Batson to continue his superhero activities with his adoptive siblings: Freddy, Mary, Pedro, Eugene and Darla. Let’s also not forget that Black Adam, the Wizard Shazam’s previous champion, will debut in his own movie late next year, but there’s still no word on when his and the Shazam Family’s paths will collide.
Having originally been scheduled for April 1, 2022, Shazam!: Fury of the Gods will now hit theaters on November 4 of the same year