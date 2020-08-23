Shazam! 2’s Official Title Has Been Revealed

It was announced at DC FanDome today that the sequel will officially be titled Shazam!: Fury of the Gods. Most of the panel was poking fun at the fact that the actors, director David F. Sandberg and a randomly-appearing Sinbad couldn’t provide any specific details about what to expect, but just as everything was about to wrap up, the informal poster that star Faithe Herman had Shazam!: Fury of the Gods printed at the bottom, and Sandberg confirmed that this is the legitimate title.