The Batman: 9 Questions We Have After The First Trailer

Did Batman Kill That Guy?

We all know Batman can deliver a wicked beatdown, but holy shit did Robert Pattinson's Batman annihilate that gang member that stepped to him. It's really saying something considering that guy had a whole crew behind them, and they were all so shaken they didn't immediately jump in to help him. For real though, I'm kind of questioning whether or not he may have killed that guy, and with this only being "Year Two Batman" I'm not completely ruling it out. Even if we're not seeing a lethal attack, this is far from the first time it has looked like Batman kills someone on screen, so this is far from a check against The Batman for the act of violence.