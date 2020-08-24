Filming Delays Kept Ben Affleck And Ana De Armas Together In CA, But His New Movie May Finally Moving Forward

Once Hypnotic gets off the ground, that should get the ball rolling in terms of Ben Affleck’s workload. He also has the Disney flick The Last Duel (with Matt Damon) to complete. Then he’ll be directing Ghost Army and also has a role in The Witness for the Prosecution coming up, based on the Agatha Christie novel of the same name – and not to be confused with Death on the Nile, the upcoming Hercule Poirot movie that already has a trailer. Plus, there’s that whole little return of the Batfleck thing to look forward to...