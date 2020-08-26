Bryan Cranston: What To Watch On Streaming If You Like The Breaking Bad Star

Breaking Bad (Netflix)

Diagnosed with inoperable lung cancer, a mild-mannered chemistry teacher (Bryan Cranston) manufactures methamphetamine with a former student (Aaron Paul) to provide for his family.

Why It's A Good Option for Bryan Cranston Fans: Over the course of five excellent seasons, Bryan Cranston went from being "the dad on Malcolm in the Middle" to one of our greatest working actors through his Emmy-winning work in AMC's exhilarating Breaking Bad. While credit is rightfully given to creator Vince Gilligan's brilliant vision, the incredible cast, the distinctly vivid Albuquerque backdrops, the consistently amazing writing, and the pulpy camerawork, Breaking Bad is an addictive, intentionally Shakespearean character study of how an unassuming man becomes a powerfully wicked force of destruction. It's to Cranston's immense credit that this vivid transformation is sold with gusto and greedy vengeance. It's undeniably Cranston's finest performance and one of TV's finest roles.

Stream it on Netflix here.