Adam Sandler's Making A Netflix Horror Film, Here's Why It's Rated PG-13

Last year, Adam Sandler amazed moviegoers through his performance in Uncut Gems. The actor masterfully played charismatic gambling addict Howard Ratner and received his fair share of critical acclaim for the role. The part was a bit of a departure for Sandler because he rarely takes on more dramatic roles, but it also saw him move into R-rated content. Though he has done several R-rated features, his comedies mostly fall under the PG to PG-13 umbrella. Well, for his upcoming Netflix movie, it looks like Sandler will be moving back into familiar territory, in terms of both rating and genre.