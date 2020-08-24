Adam Sandler's Making A Netflix Horror Film, Here's Why It's Rated PG-13

Leave a Comment
Last year, Adam Sandler amazed moviegoers through his performance in Uncut Gems. The actor masterfully played charismatic gambling addict Howard Ratner and received his fair share of critical acclaim for the role. The part was a bit of a departure for Sandler because he rarely takes on more dramatic roles, but it also saw him move into R-rated content. Though he has done several R-rated features, his comedies mostly fall under the PG to PG-13 umbrella. Well, for his upcoming Netflix movie, it looks like Sandler will be moving back into familiar territory, in terms of both rating and genre.
The next movie Sandler has lined up is Netflix’s Hubie Halloween, a holiday-based comedy that is said to have a few horror elements. However, according to FilmRatings.com, the movie shouldn’t be too scary for younger audiences, as it’s scored a PG-13 rating for several reasons:
Rated PG-13 for crude and suggestive content, language and brief teen partying.
The rating really shouldn’t come as much of a surprise to devoted Adam Sandler fans, as this could describe a number of his films. Films like The Waterboy and the Grown Ups series are some of the first that come to mind. So when you think about it, this is definitely in his entertainment wheelhouse.
Hubie Halloween centers on Hubie DuBois, an odd, but kind, community volunteer who is ridiculed by the citizens of his Salem, Massachusetts town, which is known for its extravagant Halloween celebrations.
The film will see Sandler reteam with Steve Brill, who he previously worked with on Little Nicky, Mr. Deeds and Sandy Wexler. In addition to starring in the film, Sandler also co-wrote the script and is producing under his Happy Madison Productions banner. Additionally, film features an ensemble cast that includes names like Julie Bowen, Ray Liotta, Maya Rudolph, Kevin James and Kenan Thompson.
And for those who are wondering if the project was impacted by the industry-wide shutdown following the global health crisis, there’s nothing to worry about. The bulk of Hubie Halloween was shot in Massachusetts last summer, though the film did have a day of pick-ups in L.A. back in July. Not only did the small production crew have to be tested for COVID-19 and quarantine beforehand, but the shoot also had to be approved by California governor Gavin Newsom.
One thing that may be most exciting for fans to see is that the film will reunite Sandler with former collaborators like Kevin James and Steve Buscemi. And one of the best surprises is that Sandler will once again share the screen with Julie Bowen, who previously starred alongside him in 1996’s Happy Gilmore.
Hubie Halloween does not currently have a release date but is set to drop on Netflix.