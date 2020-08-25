Aaliyah: 7 Things To Know About The Beloved, Late Singer And Actress

Fans and critics alike still recall Aaliyah as the primary highlight of both Romeo Must Die and Queen of the Damned and the praise from her The Matrix Reloaded co-stars suggests we almost saw another winning action movie performance from her. It is rare, with some exceptions, that singers go on to lead an acting career much like the one she seemed to be on a straight path toward and it stings to know that we never got to see more for her on the big screen. Yet, it is also endearing to imagine the “what-ifs” of it all as a reminder of how strong and versatile Aaliyah’s talents were, which is always something worth celebrating.