The Flash And 5 Other DC Movies We're Even More Excited About After DC FanDome

Black Adam

Right now, Black Adam basically has two stars to lean on in its marketing campaign. But when one of them is The Rock, that gives the movie a very muscular leg up on the competition.

We didn’t expect Black Adam to have any footage. The production remains in its earliest stages. But during their DC FanDome presentation, The Rock and co-star Noah Centineo showed off concept art of the main hero, and also revealed the characters who are going to be part of The Justice Society – including Hawkman, Doctor Fate, Cyclone, and Atom Smasher (Centino). So it’s sounding like an expansive entry into this corner of the DC universe, and that was a surprising reveal.