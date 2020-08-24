The Batman: Colin Farrell's Penguin Look Was Confirmed By A Source Who Would Know

That said, we still don’t know the full scope of what Penguin-related goodies Colin Farrell is bringing to The Batman’s table. Aside from the above screenshot, the only other time we see him in the trailer is when he’s driving away and exclaiming, “Whoa, this guy’s crazy!” Again, The Batman still has a lot of filming to get done, so it’s possible the majority of Farrell’s scenes aren’t done yet. The Batman kicked off principal photography in January, but had to press pause in March due to the current health crisis. Cameras are expected to start rolling again in September.