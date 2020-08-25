Jennifer Aniston On The Movie Role That Helped Her Break Away From Rachel Green

Speaking on a panel that also included the likes of Zendaya and Reese Witherspoon, the actress recalled how she had to “prove to herself” that she had range beyond one specific role on network TV. It's a topic that is a common one in Hollywood and is an idea or concern some of the actresses on the panel have spoken out about before. Interestingly, this is something some of her other Friends co-stars have struggled with as they’ve worked to break new ground and find new footing since the sitcom ended, to varying levels of success. And it's not like Jennifer Aniston is totally anti-Friends despite her passion here; she still has fun with the fanbase from time to time, but it sounds like there was a period where she needed to figure out how to forge a new path.