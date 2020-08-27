Logan and 4 Other R-Rated Movies That Wouldn't Be Out Of Place On Disney+

While MPAA ratings are as good a way as any to decide what products are acceptable for families and what are not, it's far from a perfect system. While I don't know if R-rated movies belong on Disney+, I think there are a few that, at the very least, would not be out of place on the service. I'm not necessarily suggesting these should be added, but I do think there's an argument to be made in support of that, as they are similar to films you can already find on Disney+, even if these are the more "grown-up" versions.