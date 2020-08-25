The New Mutants’ Blu Hunt Says The Movie’s Gay Romance Is A Love At First Sight Story

They are immediately close. They're immediately crushing on each other from the moment they're in the room together, I think, which is so cool! Cause that's how it happens in real life. That's how it gets to happen in other movies. A lot of people are like, 'How do they find out that they like each other?' And I'm like, 'No, it's just like every other love story.' They look at each other and they like each other, you know?