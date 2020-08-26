Antonio Banderas Reveals He's Recovered From COVID-19, Sends Thoughts To Those Still Struggling

Leave a Comment
In the midst of the ongoing global health crisis, a number of high-profile celebrities have either confirmed that they’ve tested positive for the coronavirus or revealed that they previously battled it. A few weeks ago, Antonio Banderas revealed that he had tested positive for COVID-19 and that he was following the appropriate medical protocol. Now, the actor has confirmed that he’s recovered and is extending his thoughts to those who are currently dealing with it:
After 21 days of disciplinary confinement I can say now that today I overcame the Covid 19 infection. I am cured. My thoughts go to those who weren’t as fortunate as me, and to those who suffered more than I did. I also wish strength to the ones who are in the middle of the fight.
As he did with his initial announcement, Antonio Banderas posted the sincere message on Twitter. The actor originally confirmed his diagnosis when he revealed that he had to spend his 60th birthday in self-quarantine. While Banderas said that he mostly felt fine, he did admit to feeling more tired than usual. Still, he was optimistic that he would recover from the virus.
In his most recent Twitter post, the actor also included a picture of himself fighting off the virus. You can see it for yourself down below:
I think I speak for everyone when I say that it’s great to see that Antonio Banderas seems to be doing well. At this point, it goes without saying, but COVID-19 has taken so many lives and affected so many. With this in mind, it’s always incredible to hear when anyone has managed to beat it.
Most likely remember that the first high-profile celebrity to test positive for the virus was Tom Hanks, who along with wife Rita Wilson, contracted it while filming Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis Presley biopic. The couple would eventually recover from the virus after weeks of isolation in Australia.
Throughout this situation, celebrities have not hesitated to give their thoughts on safety. Stars like Idris Elba and Frozen II’s Rachel Matthews have shared their own experiences with COVID and have urged the public to stay safe and informed. Some have also found other ways to be proactive during this time. Tom Hanks, who’s had blunt thoughts about those who don’t wear masks or follow social distancing rules, has been donating plasma to aid in the fight against COVID-19.
By the look of things, we still have a ways to go before things are totally back to normal, but it’s encouraging that members of the public are doing their best to lend a hand. And like Antonio Banderas, we can extend our thoughts to those dealing with COVID-19 but also do what we can to help one another during these uncertain times.
Keep it here at CinemaBlend for more news from the world of film and TV.