Dave: 6 Things You Might Not Know About The Kevin Kline Comedy

The Oval Office Set Was Later Used In Numerous Film And Television Productions

Warner Bros. went all out on the sets used throughout Dave, but none got as much love (or use) as the one used for all of the film's Oval Office scenes. In 1997, the New York Times ran an article on Oval Offices featured in various film and television productions, with the one from Dave being front and center throughout the piece. From the time the set was constructed ahead of the 1993 comedy through April 1997 when the article was published, the Oval Office set had been used no fewer than 25 times in movies like The Pelican Brief, Clear and Present Danger, Absolute Power, and a number of different television programs.