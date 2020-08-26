Joseph Gordon Levitt Hilariously Details How He Tried To Get Out Of Starring In 10 Things I Hate About You Multiple Times

Joseph Gordon-Levitt’s career has had the actor dabbling in nearly every genre there is, between his work with Christopher Nolan, Rian Johnson and Seth Rogen and so forth. But the fact of the matter is when you're a romantic lead, that’s oftentimes what you become known best for among the masses. JGL’s performance in 500 Days of Summer is perhaps the most iconic of his roles, but he got his start in rom-coms in 1999’s 10 Things I Hate About You. Surprisingly, the actor really did not want to be in the ‘90s classic when it was brought to him as a teen.