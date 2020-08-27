Disney Is Doubling Down On Black Widow And More Heading To Theaters

Had 2020 progressed like a “normal” year, Black Widow would have hit theaters in May and likely already be available on home media by now, with its Disney+ release presumably happening toward the end of the year. Alas, it was not to be, and fans are still waiting to see the Marvel Cinematic Universe launch Phase 4 with this movie showing what Scarlett Johansson’s Natasha Romanoff was up to between Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War. As for Death on the Nile, it’s the sequel to 2017’s Murder on the Orient Express and has Kenneth Branagh directing and playing Hercule Poirot again, with the cast also including Gal Gadot, Armie Hammer, Russell Brand, Letitia Wright, Annette Bening and more.