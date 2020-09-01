The Best Tim Allen Movies, Ranked

3. The Santa Clause (1994)

Besides a small role as a baggage handler in the 1988 drug drama Tropical Snow, Tim Allen's first appearance in a feature film came in 1994 with the instant holiday classic The Santa Clause. The actor was already an established star at this point thanks to Home Improvement, but his performance as shrewd businessman and divorcee Scott Calvin who becomes Santa after a chance encounter helped him reach new heights. Seriously, there is no one who could have done a better job than Allen here, especially those early scenes where he is such a self-centered jerk. But as the movie goes on, we see another side of Scott, and Allen for that matter, as he transforms into the jolliest man in the North Pole (and back home). No wonder the movie is brought up time and time again when discussing the actor's best performances.