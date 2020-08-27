New Tenet Video Shows Off Visual Effects And Crazy Fight Choreography

But is it going to be enough to bring the masses back to the movies in droves? Could Tenet really be the movie that kickstarts the revival of cinemas across the country, as well as the world? We’re all practically sitting on the edge of our seats waiting to find that out for ourselves, and we won’t have to wait for much longer as Tenet starts early access screenings this Monday, where theaters are open. Meanwhile, the proper rollout is still set for September 3, as planned, and keep checking in with CinemaBlend for more movies news.