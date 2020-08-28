The Suicide Squad Director James Gunn Response To Eternals’ Title Change Is A+

Much of The Suicide Squad's plot remains a total mystery, although James Gunn teased this was the biggest and most fun project to date. Smart money says that not all of the ensemble cast will make it out alive, therefore making the movie's title (including "the") all the more appropriate. It'll also be interesting to see which members of Task Force X survive, and if they have legs in the greater DCEU. As for Harley Quinn, we all know she's not going anywhere.