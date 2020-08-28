Scream 5’s David Arquette Wants A Previous Star To Return For The Sequel

Leave a Comment
The horror franchise is built on franchises, so no property is ever truly gone. It looked like the iconic slasher series Scream had ended when horror legend Wes Craven died back in 2015, but that'll change with the recent development of Scream 5. Ready or Not directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett will continue the iconic franchise, using their signature mixture of comedy and horror. The upcoming sequel's cast is currently being assembled, and franchise star David Arquette wants one particular cast member from Scream 4 to return to Woodsboro. Namely, Hayden Panettiere.
Heroes and Nashville star Hayden Panettiere made a splash playing Kirby in Scream 4. The character was a sassy horror expert, and was able to rattle off countless movie titles in one of the movie's best scenes. Kirby was stabbed in the movie's third act, but her death was never explicitly shown. And while fans are already hoping Panettiere reprises her role in the upcoming fifth Scream movie, it seems that David Arquette agrees. He recently spoke to Scream 5's cast, saying:
I love Hayden. I think she’s a tremendous person and actress, and I’d love to see her back.
Well, that was crystal clear. It looks like Scream fans can count David Arquette in as one of the many people calling for Hayden Panettiere's Kirby to return in the still developing Scream 5 movie. We'll just have to wait and see if the campaign actually succeeds, or if Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett leave the character in the past.
David Arquette's comments to Hollywood Life are sure to delight Scream fans who have been holding out hope that Hayden Panettiere's character might appear in the upcoming fifth movie. While the actor was careful not to actually reveal anything about the developing project, Scream 5's cast is clearly being assembled by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett. So far both Arquette and Courteney Cox are returning as Dewey and Gale respectively, with newcomers being cast as well.
Kirby was a great addition to the Scream 4 cast, and represented the next generation of Woodsboro alongside actors Emma Roberts, Rory Culkin, and Younger's Nico Tortorella. While each of the new cast was killed off throughout the movie's runtime, Kirby's fate was left somewhat ambiguous. We saw her stabbed by Charlie, but her eyes never even closed and her dead body was never shown.
A few months ago Hayden Panettiere cut her hair in Kirby's short cut, which set Scream fans off. And now that Scream 5 is actually happening, she's no doubt getting plenty of tweets about the project. The story is a complete mystery to the public, although Neve Campbell revealed she was in talks and seemingly approved of the new vision.
