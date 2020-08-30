One Thing Hamilton Star Anthony Ramos Has Learned To Appreciate During COVID

I’ve had the opportunity to just be here, be present, in the home that I worked so hard to have. You work so hard for certain things but you don’t get to enjoy them. You want to have a great relationship with your partner, and you find somebody that’s good, but then you just don’t make time to be with them. You work hard to have a beautiful home, work hard to buy that car that you love that you never get to enjoy ‘cause you’re always on planes. I feel like this time has given me perspective. I was working so hard before this, but I’m trying to work smarter.