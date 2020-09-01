How Much Keanu Reeves’ Bill And Ted Face The Music Made In Theaters, And How It’s Doing In Homes

Box office reports are a thing that's happening again, but they don't exactly read the same way they used to. Box office totals are a fraction of what they were, because in many places theaters aren't even open. And box office numbers don't even tell the whole story that they once did because many films are being released in homes either instead of theatrical releases or in addition to them. Bill and Ted Face the Music had itself a pretty solid opening weekend all things considered. While the film made only a fraction of what The New Mutants did in theaters this past weekend, it's putting up a strong showing via Premium VOD services.