Tenet Ending Explained: What Robert Pattinson And John David Washington Did, And How

This, I believe, means that this is another Neil, sent backward through time to be at this moment to save The Protagonist. The red string was seen on a masked soldier who prevented the Protagonist from being shot and killed at the Opera house at the beginning of the film. This indicates that Neil essentially has been watching over The Protagonist on his entire journey, needing to get him to this place. Think of it like The Terminator. Neil would be Reese, sent back from the future to protect John Conner. That’s why, after the mission, Neil says to the Protagonist that this is the beginning of a long friendship. Neil has known the Protagonist for decades, even though the Protagonist thinks they have just met.