Harry Potter Star Had A Hilarious Response After First Learning About Their Character's Death

The book had just come out that day, so I found an English copy. I was actually on a bullet train, and I read the part when Fred died – so I’m a bit shell-shocked at this point because I didn’t realize how attached I got to the character. That caught me by surprise. I was surprised that he died. So I’m kind of all going over these different emotions. At the same time, the ticket officer is coming around asking for tickets. And he just kind of prodded me saying ‘ticket, ticket.’ All I could do is look at him and I actually said, 'Mate, come on, I’ve just died here, let me have a bit of time to myself!'