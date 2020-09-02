After New Mutants, 5 Marvel Stories That Need The Horror Movie Treatment

The New Mutants didn’t exactly commit to its title as the “first Marvel horror movie” even with the awesome Demon Bear Saga adaptation right there. Nevertheless, it had me thinking: Marvel should still continue to tap into some of the comic books more spooky storylines in the future. The superhero genre has already found success with playing with a number of genres in recent years, and the thirst for more horror stories is at an all-time high. The MCU already might be going there with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Here are five Marvel stories that the studio should consider next for the horror treatment: