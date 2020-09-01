To Honor Chadwick Boseman, Josh Gad Shares Touching Video Singing On Set With Sterling K. Brown

There aren’t words to express what an amazing human being Chadwick Boseman was. You come upon people in your life who are next level good. This was a man who was beyond talented, and was so unbelievably giving. Not only as a performer but as a human being. Beyond being just Black Panther, Chadwick was T’Challa in real-life. He was someone who just gave and gave and gave and never stopped giving. 2020 has been so devastating for so many reasons. This one hurts because it's taking away somebody who is honestly one of the greats. I don’t know how to process this but I want to send my love to his entire family, and to all the fans out there. He’s going to be missed.