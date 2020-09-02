The NSFW Anchorman 2 Scene Paul Rudd Almost Ruined By Laughing

That was in Anchorman 2. He’s living in a lighthouse and he can’t even masturbate. I remember in the first one and the second one there were two scenes we could never make it through, we were laughing so hard he couldn’t even shoot. And that was the one in Anchorman 2. He’s blind and he’s talking about he can’t even masturbate. And we’re saying ‘Just because you’re blind you can’t?’ And Will is just a genius he’s just saying things and making it up. He had to pleasure himself to the memory of Mrs. Buttersworth’s, the bottle of syrup.