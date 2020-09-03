Why Bill And Ted Face The Music Was A Sequel Worth Waiting Almost 30 Years For

It’s hard for even me to properly explain what the Bill and Ted franchise means to me, I'm not sure I even understand it, but I’m certainly going to try. While many people reading this likely discovered the first two movies on DVD, or even VHS, I saw both of them in the theater. I was very much looking forward to seeing the new movie that way as well, even going so far as to try and track down the friend I saw the first two movies with, who I haven’t seen or spoken to in a couple of decades. That was not meant to be, but Bill and Ted Face the Music is here. It’s the first movie that I’ve actually been willing to spend PVOD money on because I wanted to see it so much, and it was totally worth waiting nearly three decades to see it end.