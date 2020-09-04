Halloween And 4 Other Horror Franchises That Would Be Scarier During A Pandemic

The biggest hangup with The Ring in quarantine is that your only chance of surviving is by unraveling the whole mystery behind the video and figuring out how to make it right. That takes research, lots of travel and conversations that likely wouldn't be happening in the midst of a shutdown. Sure, maybe you could video conference with a few people, but at that point you'd probably be so rattled by what you saw on television that you'd rather not be on a screen for a while. Overall, it's just a bad situation made worse by the fact that boredom in quarantine would certainly be the time it's most tempting to watch an unmarked VHS.