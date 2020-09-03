Amber Heard Is Now Countersuing Johnny Depp, And For A Lot More Money

The lawsuit has already done some of the legwork, as Amber Heard saw herself switching legal teams as part of the defamation case. Later, text messages that were a part of discovery on the defamation case also came into play on the libel case. Still, we’ll have to wait and see what the verdict is on the libel lawsuit and whether or not that will affect the defamation suit from Depp and the countersuit from Heard’s team. CinemaBlend will keep you updated, per usual.