The Tenet Questions John David Washington Knows He’ll Get From Family And Friends

This hasn’t stopped audiences and fans from analyzing all the beats from Tenet that already have bene revealed. The movie is off to a great start overseas, even as theaters are dealing with reduced capacity in theaters. It’s making its way to theaters in the U.S., as restrictions are being eased, but it’s absolutely not the kind of movie that you want to read about before going. It’s best to just let the experience wash over you in a movie theater (so long as you feel safe with going).