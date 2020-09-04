More Of Walt Disney World Will Be Reopening Soon

Walt Disney World is in the middle of a phased reopening which means that, not only, are most major parts of the resort only open to a fraction of their normal capacity, but many locations within Disney World are still closed entirely. This includes many of the resort hotels which means not only are hotel rooms unavailable, but many of the best restaurants in Disney World are also unavailable. If food is one of your favorite things at Disney World, and of course it is, then there's some good news on the food front as several of the restaurants inside the theme parks that have been closed until now are getting ready to reopen.