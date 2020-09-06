Bella Thorne Talks How Studios, Directors, Even Friends Think She's Bad News

People have this idea in their head that I’m this crazy bad party girl, or this bitchy, crazy druggie. I don’t get it, because I feel like I don’t actually put out, like... bad shit? Like, I’m honest. I’m really, really fucking honest, and that gets me in trouble sometimes, but at the same time…Most people who meet me will apologize. They’re like, ‘Yo, I’m sorry, I’ve read all these things and I just had a certain image in my head of who you are. And now that I meet you, I feel so bad because I realize that’s completely untrue and I should never read anything.’ The amount of fucking people that I’ve heard this shit from – directors, producers, studio heads. Even friends! I hear it all the time.