Michael B. Jordan, Lupita Nyong’o And More Attend Memorial Service For Chadwick Boseman

Many are still reeling from the death of Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman, who passed away at the age of 43 following a years-long battle with colon cancer. His passing was immediately followed by an outpouring of tributes from many across Hollywood, including a number of his Marvel colleagues. Now, the actor has been honored with a memorial service, which was attended by his loved ones, including his friends and co-stars Michael B. Jordan and Lupita Nyong’o.
The private service for Chadwick Boseman was recently held in Malibu, California. according to The Sun. Photos released exclusively from the trade showed Boseman’s wife Taylor Simone Ledward at the service. Michael B. Jordan and Lupita Nyong’o were also among the attendees as was Black Panther actor Winston Duke.
The images also showed a beautiful floral display, which featured an image of Chadwick Boseman. Music, which was performed on a hang drum, was also included in the service.
While the images are sure to make some emotional, it is truly wonderful to see Chadwick Boseman’s loved ones come together to pay tribute to him in such a sweet way. And the fact that it occurred on such a gorgeous and serene-looking day only makes it that much more special.
Michael B. Jordan, who was seen comforting a mourner during the service, was one of the many who paid tribute to Chadwick Boseman shortly after his passing. In a lengthy and beautiful message, the actor reflected fondly on his former co-star and expressed his wish that the two had had more time together. In addition to Jordan, Boseman’s on-screen sister, Letitia Wright, also eulogized him with a touching video.
The tributes for Chadwick Boseman have been incredibly moving and more than fitting of his legacy. Although the actor was known for his committed work ethic, he’s also just as well known for his contributions off screen. Just recently, Black Panther producer Nate Moore reflected on the last time he spoke with Boseman. It turns out they both worked together to send a toy package and voice note to a young boy who was ill.
Chadwick Boseman already proved himself to be a true marvel through his works as an actor and a champion for representation, but knowing that he did all of this while battling cancer just makes his efforts that much more admirable.
The loss of Chadwick Boseman is sure to stay with many of us for some time, as the actor left an indelible mark on both the entertainment industry and society as a whole. But if anything, the sheer amount of love and respect that’s been present following his passing has been nothing short of amazing and something that the king of Wakanda would be proud of.
We here at CinemaBlend continue to extend our thoughts and condolences to Chadwick Boseman’s loved ones during this time.