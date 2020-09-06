Tenet Just Nabbed The Lowest CinemaScore For A Christopher Nolan Film Since The Prestige

Aside from CinemaScore rankings, Tenet is looking to ignite the box office, which is understandable considering how much it cost to make. The box office, of course, is just revving back up after being shut down for months due to current events, and Tenet is one of the first movies to premiere with theaters back open. While there had been some concern that people might not go back to theaters yet, early international box office returns have been pretty impressive. So far, the film has only had a modest effect on the domestic box office, though.