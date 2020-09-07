9 Questions We Have About Yoda In Star Wars: The High Republic

Is Yoda Going To Teach In The Same Way He Taught Luke?

Yoda's teaching methods in The Empire Strikes Back were pretty out there, and I'm not sure if it's because he's just an unconventional teacher or had just gone a little kooky hanging out on Dagobah. We do know that he'll be in charge of teaching some Padawans, and I'd like to see if he's still jumping up on people's backs and yelling or if this is going to be a more focused and perhaps no-nonsense Yoda. Honestly, it's hard to say because this is supposed to be towards the peak of the Jedi Order, so it's hard to say how difficult the Jedi training program is if there aren't threats as substantial as what they dealt with during the Clone Wars.