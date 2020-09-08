Chadwick Boseman: 6 Inspiring Things About Him Beyond Black Panther

He Protested During His Time At Howard

During that same commencement address (around 16 minutes into it), Boseman praised and encouraged the graduating students who had been engaging in protests at the time to try to get the administration to make some changes. He spoke about being proud of both sides, the students for speaking up for what they believed in and getting most of their demands met, and the administration for being receptive and listening to their ideas. Boseman then shared that during his time at Howard, he also protested. For his protest, he and others were trying to stop the fine art department from merging with the arts and science one.