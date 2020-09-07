Ana de Armas Talks About The Moment She Transformed Into Marilyn Monroe For New Movie

Thus far we have not yet seen an official image of Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe in Blonde, and Netflix has not yet announced an official release date (which is in no way surprising), but the actress' talent and Andrew Dominik's passion for the project and skill as a filmmaker certainly have us excited for it. The movie will be released exclusively on the streaming service some time in 2021, and you'll be able to find more details about it here on CinemaBlend as we get ever closer to the release.