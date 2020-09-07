Michael Rooker Fought A Good Battle Against COVID-19 And 'Won The War'

Though Michael Rooker has been acting since the 80s, he’s grown quite a fanbase for his role as Merle Dixon in AMC’s The Walking Dead and then Yondu in Guardians of the Galaxy. While it’s highly unlikely he’s coming back as Yondu, Michael Rooker fans are excited that he's re-teaming with James Gunn for The Suicide Squad, playing the character Savant (the blockbuster completed production last year and is currently in the editing stage preparing for its 2021 release date). For more movie news, be sure to stay tuned to CinemaBlend.