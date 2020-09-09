Paul Thomas Anderson's Best Movies, Ranked

8. Hard Eight (1996)

In this neo-noir film, Philip Baker Hall plays a gambler who tries to mold a young man (played by John C. Reilly) into his protégé. Things go well until Reilly's character meets a cocktail waitress, played by Gwyneth Paltrow. The film slowly unfolds into a crime film once things start going downhill. Philip Seymour Hoffman also has a great turn as a young gambler who will buy you a drink, Big Time.

Hard Eight would likely be the best movie in most director’s entire filmography, but this is PTA we’re talking about here. The Paul Thomas Anderson mood is definitely present, but it also feels like it’s just developing. More great stuff was yet to come!