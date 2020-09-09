See An Insane Tom Cruise Stunt From Set As Mission: Impossible 7 Continues Filming

It's a great-looking stunt. Even the video footage here looks great because from the first angle we just see Tom Cruise go off the edge with no visible means of support, and you just think "Well, he's dead." Cruise doesn't pull the shoot until after he's out of the frame, and since we can't tell from here just how high up he actually is., it all feels incredibly dangerous. Luckily, in the next angle, we see the parachute come out and we can be sure Tom Cruise will live another day to do something else ridiculous.