Why Shazam!'s Zachary Levi Thought The Rock Would Prevent Him From Landing The Role

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

The DC Extended Universe is a franchise that seems to have a bright future. Because after a few missteps, the last slew of movies have all been critical successes. This includes David F. Sandberg's Shazam!, which had a strong box office outing when it hit theaters in 2019. Actor Zachary Levi plays the title character once Billy transforms into a superhero, but it turns out the actor thought that Dwayne Johnson's Black Adam would prevent him from landing the role.