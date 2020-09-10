Captain Marvel’s Brie Larson Auditioned For Two Other Marvel Movies, But Which Roles?

Leave a Comment
CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.
The Marvel Cinematic Universe is a behemoth franchise that dominates the box office with each new release. Kevin Feige and company are constantly adapting iconic comic book characters into live-action, and with plenty of extensive auditions necessary in order to find the right talent. Brie Larson is known for playing Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel, although it turns out that she auditioned for a few other projects within the MCU. But for which roles?
Actress Brie Larson has had a long career in film, and became a household name thanks to her Oscar winning performance in the gripping drama Room. She's currently leading her own MCU franchise starting with Captain Marvel, with Carol Danvers crossing over with the rest of the heroes in Avengers: Endgame. But she recently revealed that she actually auditioned for both Iron Man 2 and Thor before eventually landing her gig with Marvel.
Brie Larson recently opened up about the countless auditions she's gone on throughout the years over on her personal Youtube page. In addition to sharing detailed stories about a few audition experiences, Larson also listed a slew of movies she auditioned for and didn't get. This included both Iron Man 2 and Thor, but in which roles?
While she didn't reveal which role, it stands to reason that Brie Larson might have been auditioning for Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow in Iron Man 2. Natasha is the only significant female character in that first sequel, and the search for the perfect actress was likely a wide one. Even if it's hard to imagine anyone else besides Scarlet Johansson in the role.
Marvel fans can re-watch Brie Larson's tenure in the MCU (plus the movies she didn't get) over on Disney+. You can use this link to sign up for the streaming service.
In addition to Iron Man 2, Brie Larson also revealed that she was up for a role in Kenneth Branagh's Thor. For that movie, it seems like Larson could have played a variety of roles. Obviously the most obvious is the title character's love interest Jane, made famous by Natalie Portman. Additionally, I could see the Oscar winner playing Lady Sif (Jaimie Alexander) or even Darcy (Kat Dennings).
We'll just have to wait and see if Brie Larson ever decides to give more details about her previous Marvel auditions. She's an actress known for being honest, especially now that she's producing her own content online. And while she ultimately got to lead her own franchise as Captain Marvel, it's fun to imagine what might have been if Larson made her MCU debut back in Phase One.
Brie Larson will return to the superhero genre with Captain Marvel 2, which will be helmed by Candyman director Nia DaCosta. In the meantime, check out our 2020 release list to plan your next movie experience.